U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $129.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

