U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

