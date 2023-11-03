U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $97.17 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.