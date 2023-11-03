Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

