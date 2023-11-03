U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,213 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,965,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.