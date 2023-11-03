U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

