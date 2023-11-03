Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $155.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

