U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $3,056,836. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.59 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

