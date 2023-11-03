U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

