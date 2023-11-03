U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $716,880,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,073 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
