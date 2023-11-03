U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 825.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

REZI stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

