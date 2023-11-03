U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 422 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

