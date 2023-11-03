10,859 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

