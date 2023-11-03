U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $17,811,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,441,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

