Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 553.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,524 shares of company stock worth $3,062,698. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

