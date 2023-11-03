U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA opened at $3.91 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $301.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

