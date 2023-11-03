TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $10.19. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 17,457,285 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.