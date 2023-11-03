U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $766,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

