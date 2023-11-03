iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,103,000 after acquiring an additional 289,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,206,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 155,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 145,777 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

