Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,629 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

