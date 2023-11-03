Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.47. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.