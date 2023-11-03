Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ED opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

