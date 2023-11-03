Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

