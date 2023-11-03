Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

View Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.