Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 263.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 548.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 201,779 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $223,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $152.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $164.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

