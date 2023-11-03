Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $378,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after buying an additional 952,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
