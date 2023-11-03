Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $92.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

