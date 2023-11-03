Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

