Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

