Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Up 1.6 %

FOX stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

