Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,489 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 115.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

