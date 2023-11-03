Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

