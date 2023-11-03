Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5,934.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE TREX opened at $61.87 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

View Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.