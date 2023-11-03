Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.83. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

