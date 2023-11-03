Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,552 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $288,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

