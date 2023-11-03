Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 516 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.