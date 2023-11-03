Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $498,486,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $3,886,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,400 shares of company stock worth $46,601,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kellanova Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE K opened at $51.73 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

