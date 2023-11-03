Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,636 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after buying an additional 4,567,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Price Performance
BN stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
