Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.