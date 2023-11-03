Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.