Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after buying an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $376.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

