Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

