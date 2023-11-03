Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $4,418,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF opened at $69.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

