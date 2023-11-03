Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 9,130 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of YETI worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,060,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,422,000 after buying an additional 564,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.