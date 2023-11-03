Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.95 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

