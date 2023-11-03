Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 61,365 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lyft by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Get Our Latest Report on LYFT

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal acquired 96,900 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.