Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in WestRock by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

