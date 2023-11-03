Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

