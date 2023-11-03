Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162. 36.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 1,111,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

