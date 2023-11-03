Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

